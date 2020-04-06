Marshall University police officer involved in crash

A Marshall University police officer was taken to the hospital after a crash.

It happened about 2 a.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Piedmont Road in the Westmoreland area of Huntington.

The cruiser hit a parked car, knocking it into another vehicle then into a third.

The cruiser and the first two parked vehicles that were hit had extensive damage.

There's no word on why the officer hit the parked cars.

He was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.

Both of those parked vehicles belonged to the same family.