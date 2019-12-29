Marshall band leaves for London for New Year's parade

Marshall University's marching band, the Marching Thunder, left Sunday to travel to London to perform in the New Year's Day parade.

The band was picked from a global search of marching bands after they performed in Rome in 2016.

"The London trip is an amazing opportunity for us to travel abroad and learn so much about new and different cultures," said Griffin Aliff, freshman music composition major. "It's also amazing that my friends and coworkers back home will be able to watch me on TV, and be proud and supportive as we march through London! This is a once in-a-lifetime experience and I am so grateful to be experiencing this with the Marching Thunder!"

There are 103 members with the band who will perform Wednesday.

The parade is similar to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, and draws hundreds of thousands of people every year.

"The London New Year's Day Parade is an exciting opportunity for the Marching Thunder to perform on the world stage in front of hundreds of thousands of people in person and on TV," said Dr. Adam Dalton, director of bands in Marshall's School of Music. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these students to experience a new culture, see what they have read in history books and share their talent in music."

While the band is in London, they will be also take time to go sightseeing.

The band will come home next Sunday.