Marshall fall semester plans

Masks, social distancing, and limited capacity are requirements that people are no stranger to. For students at Marshall University, those safety precautions will carry over to campus.

"It's going to be the new normal around here. You're going to see everybody standing far away from each other. There's not going to be big social gatherings," said Marshall graduate Addie Fullen.

According to Dr. Sherri Smith, associate provost at Marshall University, students will be expected to wear masks in the classroom and throughout the buildings as well as sanitize their desks when they enter their classrooms.

For social distancing in classrooms, Dr. Smith says Marshall may need to limit the number of students physically present.

"On the engineering side it involves reducing the capacity in the classroom. So, if a classroom traditionally holds 70 students and it has movable seating, we're reducing that capacity to 35 students for 50% capacity," says Dr. Smith.

This does not mean reducing the enrollment of the class, but rather, options of splitting the class into two groups and alternating between remote and in-person learning are being considered.

Dr. Smith says an example is having, "half come on Tuesdays and half come on Thursdays. That’s how they will get their Q and A as well as interaction. They're still getting that same lecture content and they're still getting the same face to face content but in a socially distanced way."

In this scenario, Dr. Smith says a professor may pre-record their lectures for the students scheduled to learn remotely once a week.

Students can also expect limited capacity in common areas, and as of now, dorm options include single and double occupancy.

Although still in the process of being planned, more grab-n-go options for dining services and residential COVID-19 testing are being discussed.

With the 2019-2020 school year cut short for students, following these safety precautions will allow returning students to pick up where they left off.

"Each person has to be careful, so we can continue going back to the normal life," says Marshall graduate student Mane Izuhara.

Although campus will look different, students will have that opportunity to see friends and professors again all while staying safe and healthy.

