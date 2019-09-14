Marshall pharmacy school named after former president

Marshall University held a ceremony on Friday afternoon to dedicate a new building for the School of Pharmacy.

Stephen J. Kopp Hall was named in honor of former Marshall president Stephen Kopp who died in 2014.

"He absolutely loved Marshall University and to see his name on a building something that he created and the school of pharmacy is just an incredible honor," Liz Kopp Layton, Dr. Kopp's daughter, said "We are so grateful and we have such love for Marshall University."

The University calls Kopp a tireless proponent for developing the School of Pharmacy and the expansion of health sciences at Marshall.