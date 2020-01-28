Waitress who saved life receives Red Cross award

A Marshall student who jumped into action during an emergency was recognized for her bravery by the Red Cross Tuesday.

WSAZ had already given the student the Hometown Hero award for her life-saving heroics.

Kelsey Siebert is a nursing student who also waits tables at Texas Roadhouse.

Back in September, Patricia Trippet was having dinner with her family at the restaurant when she started choking.

"My grandma started to have a seizure," Trippet's granddaughter Kayla Boling said. "She started choking. That made her heart stop. Kelsey jumped into action."

Siebert performed CPR.

"The doctor said the waitress saved her," Boling said.

Tuesday, the Red Cross presented Siebert with a Certificate of Merit, the highest award they give.

The certificate was signed by President Donald Trump.

"To know it's the highest award available through the Red Cross, that's very exciting to me to be presented something so meaningful," Siebert said. "To have it signed by the president is very awesome to me."

Siebert says her story should make others more aware of how important it is to get CPR training.

