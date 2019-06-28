Marshals arrest several in Wayne County on felony charges

The U.S. Marshals Cuffed Task Force arrested several people in Wayne County on felony charges.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, the task force arrested brothers Lucas Garn, 36, and Robert Garn, 38, Thursday evening. Marshals arrested them on Big Hurricane Creek Road near Fort Gay.

Investigators say Lucas Garn had a felony warrant following an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff's Department's Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU). Robert Garn allegedly violated his parole after a 2016 drug conviction. The sheriff's department's DEU handled that case as well.

Marshals also arrested Adam Farley, 39, of Crum, Thursday for felony drug warrants filed by the DEU. Officers found Farley with a "distribution quantity" of crystal meth. The task force found him at a home where they were looking for wanted fugitives.

Finally, marshals arrested Mary Beekman, 34, Wednesday. Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson says Beekman was a fugitive from Scioto County. West Virginia State Police assisted with that arrest.

All four suspects are in the Western Regional Jail. Beekman's mugshot was not available.