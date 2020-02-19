Martin County officials face theft of stolen street signs

Parts of Martin County have been dealing with street signs being stolen, causing big problems for city leaders in Inez.

"The signs cost about $35 a piece and you go figure if you steal 10 signs in my district that's 350 dollars, right off the bat. And we don't budget for stuff like that," said Magistrate Derrick Stepp.

Stepp says stealing them isn't that difficult.

It's not too hard, if you just wiggle the post in the ground, you can pull it back out," Stepp said. "But as long as it's got some concrete around it, maybe that will help deter some of the theft -- won't be as easy for them to steal anyways.

These acts of horseplay won't go unnoticed.

"If you are caught, you will be arrested and charged," said Martin County Constable Brad Preece.

He wants to remind the community they aren't meant to be "collector's items."

It could put people in serious danger, causing confusion first responders.

"It could be there own family, or there own home on fire, and you need to understand that if a fire truck or ambulance cannot get to their house because they don't know where they are going or the name of the road, if they can't find it," Stepp said. "It can be a death-or-life situation. You don't want to risk that." "