Martin County Rescue Squad works to raise money for new truck

The Martin County Rescue Squad was recently approved for an important grant.

The grant is $50,000.

However, before they receive it, the squad will need to raise $15,000.

Those who work for the rescue squad do not get paid. But one day each month, in addition to their usual routines, they host roadblocks to take up money.

Chief Rex Endicott says their trucks are getting old and it is important to keep their equipment working properly.

"Our trucks are getting old and the maintenance is starting to cost a lot more and if something was to happen and our trucks go down, we couldn't respond to things we respond to like car wrecks or search and rescue," explained Rex.

Rex says their newest vehicle is a 2001 model.

The rescue squad was formed after a drowning in Milo Lake in 1973.

Emergency responders needed to call in Floyd County Rescue Squad to assist.

After that day, Rex's father Roy started the unit in Martin County.

Roy died in 2014.

Since, Rex stepped up to the chief position.

