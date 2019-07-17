Martin County Sheriff's Office suffering more setbacks

The Martin County Sheriff's Office was barely treading water before, but now it's in jeopardy of sinking completely.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky has lost 66% of its work force so far in 2019.

Martin County Sheriff John Kirk is about to be the lone employee in his own office starting Aug. 5, this coming off a horrible year financially where he had to layoff his bookkeeper in February.

Kirk will be the lone law enforcement officer in Martin County, but hasn't had the opportunity to be proactive on his patrol because he's had to spend time handing out eviction notices and handling property taxes.

“We are here to represent the people,” Kirk said. “We're not here to represent our self. We're not here to get rich. We're not an employment agency. We don't just keep adding employees to affect the payroll. We have to serve the people, we have to do something. We need to be able to answer that call. We need to be out here patrolling. We need proactive law enforcement instead of reactive. We can't even be hardly reactive.”

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is funded by the fiscal court which, according to Kirk, hasn't increased taxes to fund county offices since 1987.

The county as a whole has also lost money due to the downturn of the local coal industry,

With the downsizing of the Martin County Sheriff's Office, all local law enforcement is mainly centered around the Kentucky State Police, whose local post also serves Magoffin and Johnson counties.

Attempts were made to reach the judge executive in Martin County, but they were unsuccessful.