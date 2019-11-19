Martin County Water District to have new management in 2020

The Martin County Water District is having a press conference Wednesday afternoon to announce the details of a contract with a new management company.

Alliance Water Resources will manage the county's water and sewer effective Jan. 1, 2020.

The press conference will be at 1 p.m. at Martin County Fiscal Court. Martin County Water Board Member Jimmy Kerr will announce the signing of the contract.

Martin County has been dealing with water issues for years. The water recently tested above federal limits for disinfection byproducts, leading to a warning label on water bills. They have also seen several shortages, even leading officials to declare a state of emergency in the county last year.

In September, Gov. Matt Bevin and Congressman Hal Rogers announced that the county will receive $7.23 million in grant funding.