Martin County neighborhood dealing with repeat sewer line breaks

One Martin County neighbor has been dealing with a smelly situation after a sewer line has broken three times in just four days.

“The odor has been bad the last couple days,” said Bill Murphy.

Murphy lives across the street from the line that’s broken. He says the sewage has spilled in to his yard.

The breaks started Sunday, with the latest happening Wednesday. Murphy has reported them to the Martin County Water District who has responded. They tell WSAZ it is an isolated issue and is not happening in other areas.

But Murphy says he’d like to see a more permanent fix instead of a crew have to come out so often.

“It should be a permanent fix. They should take the time, and the manpower, and resources to repair one time instead of three or four times and cost more money in the long run.“