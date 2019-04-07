Martin County residents receive large water donation

In the midst of dealing with multiple water issues, Martin County residents received a large donation of clean drinking water from helpful hands across the state of Kentucky on Sunday.

Blue Collar Writer Matt Alley, along with Teamsters unions in the state, started organizing the donation in January.

Teamsters Local 783 President John Stovall said their goal as a union is to try and build the community up. "We look out for each other, our brothers and sisters across the state. We try to work together and when we see a need to try to fill that need," he said.

Over 36,000 bottles of water were loaded up on a truck and delivered to residents in Inez. Several people came to get cases of water for the families. "It helps a whole lot of people. It saves a lot of money," Martin County resident BarbiAnn Maynard said.

The county has been dealing with water issues for years. The water has tested above federal limits for disinfection byproducts, leading to a warning label on the water bill. They have also seen several shortages.

"It's not even fit to take a shower in or cook with. It's terrible," resident Janet Meader said.

Maynard said the water situation has improved in Martin County, but they still have a long way to go. "We have optimism and hope," she said.

Virginia Tech stepped in to research the county's water in March. Residents are hopeful that will lead to another step in the right direction.