Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings died overnight

Democratic Rep. Elijah Eugene Cummings died Thursday after what his office described as "complications concerning longstanding health challenges."

Cummings, a Democrat from Maryland, passed away at 2:45 a.m. at Baltimore's Johns Hopkins Hospital, his office said in a brief statement.

Cummings had represented Maryland's 7th Congressional District since 1996 and was at the center of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, in his role as House Oversight Committee Chairman.

He was married to Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, who is the chairwoman of the Maryland Democratic Party.

They had three children.

Rep. Cummings was 68-years-old.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.