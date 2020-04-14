Medical masks in West Virginia are now reusable

Mask shortages for health care providers is a concern all across the country but in West Virginia, state officials have found a way to make the N95 masks, or PPE, reusable.

"We have received less and less shipments so we have kept track of the inventory in the command center from the very beginning of the pandemic," said Jennie Kahn, chief nursing officer at Thomas Health.

Health care providers like Thomas Health go through PPE equipment like N95 masks quickly. With the possibility of cleaning masks, Thomas Health saved theirs -- hoping the state would find a way to clean them.

Currently, the West Virginia National Guard is cleaning masks in Kanawha County but the new machines they use are portable. This means the machines can be taken anywhere in the state if there is a hot spot.

On Tuesday, West Virginia National Guard members picked up the first load of contaminated N95 masks from Thomas Health. Guard member Dwight Siemiaczko says if a health care provider needs masks cleaned, they can contact the state.

"If we have a hot spot, we can move that machine to the hot spot and speed up production," Siemiaczko said.

With the cleaning process, the masks can be re-used 10 to 20 times.

"It takes four hours to clean, 24 hours to validate. We sent those results off to a third party. They validate the results, then we package the masks and we send them back out to health care providers -- Thomas Hospital in this case,"

Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia's coronavirus czar, spoke about PPE during Gov. Jim Justice's news conference Tuesday.

"As we are able to get a reusable inventory, we believe we can make our supply go much longer," Marsh said.

According to the West Virginia National Guard, they have the ability to clean 7,000 masks at one time with the new machines.