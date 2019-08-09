Mason Co. Sheriff's Deputies investigate possible homicide

One person has been taken into custody after a body was found at a home in the community of Letart in Mason County, according to sheriff Greg Powers.

Acting on a tip early Friday evening, the sheriff’s department checked on the house on Rt. 62 near the intersection of Sandhill Road and found a man’s body.

A woman who lived there was taken into custody. There is no word on her name or if she has been charged with anything.

Sheriff Powers says that the case is being investigated as a homicide.




