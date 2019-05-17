Mason County woman charged with filming sexual assault of relative

A woman from Mason County faces felony charges of sexual assault and filming explicit acts involving a minor.

Investigators said Hazel Black, 39, sexually assaulted a minor on multiple occasions over the last year.

According to court documents, Mason County deputies have recovered videos of Black sexually assaulting the victim on several occasions. When they got a search warrant for Black’s home in Gallipolis Ferry, they were able to find evidence in her bedroom.

The victim told investigators the assaults go back at least a year.

Court documents state that when Black was confronted by deputies, she confessed to assaulting the victim.

Black faces five counts of sexual assault and four counts of using minors in filming sexually explicit conduct.