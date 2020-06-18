Advertisement

Mason County man creating a concrete plan for better roads

One man in Mason County, West Virginia, has created a concrete plan to try and better the roads in his county.
By Tori Yorgey
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:15 PM EDT
We hear of people complaining about bad roads in many parts of our region. However, one man in Mason County is taking a different approach when it comes to trying to better streets.

"Just like everybody else, I travel these roads everyday and over the years there has been such a decline in Mason County roads. I mean, they're literally crumbling," said Mark Bell.

Bell, along with his son Aaron, decided they were going to do their homework before addressing the Department of Transportation about the roads.

Every time they get a free couple of hours, Mark and his son go out to one of the bad roads in the county, take pictures, videos and measurements.

Bell has set up a Facebook group, Mason Countians for Better Roads, which is where he posts pictures and videos of rough patches, slips and potholes on roads throughout the county. He also uses that as a platform to communicate with the rest of the community and having people send in all the roads they're concerned with in their area.

"There are just so many roads in this county that are in desperate need of repair," Bell said.

He attended the Mason County Commission meeting last week and presented the number of roads he had so far, along with his data, to a West Virginia Department of Transpiration engineer.

We've reached out to the WVDOT and they gave us this statement:

"The list of roads provided by Mr. Bell is being reviewed by District One Engineer Travis Knighton, District One office personnel, and the Mason County Maintenance headquarters. We are committed to following our

transportation.wv.gov/Pages/WVDOT-Projects.aspx"> Core Maintenance Plan

for routine maintenance but if there is an issue that needs special attention, we will look to schedule those repairs as soon as we can. DOH crews are continuing core maintenance and repair of slips and slides, as scheduled, or as funding becomes available. We have a responsibility to prioritize funding and special projects throughout the District. So, while we are continuously improving roads all over the District One area of Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Mason and Putnam counties, we will continue to work to address these roads in the most responsible and efficient way possible."

Bell says if you live in Mason County and know of any bad roads, you are encouraged to reach out to him through Facebook.

