Mason Police warn about counterfeit money

The Mason Police Department is warning the community to be on the lookout for fake bills going around the area.

"It's really like a rough sand paper kind of a texture so you'll be able to tell that it's not a real fifty or twenty or ten," said Chief Colton McKinney. "We're not really sure how big or low the bills are but we do know they're being bought online and people are trying to pass them as U.S. currency."

McKinney says businesses and some individuals have reported the fake bills recently so they want the public to be aware.

"We check hundreds, fifties, twenties and sometimes tens," said Amelia King, a gas station worker.

King says just this past weekend she encountered two counterfeit bills.

She says you can tell the bills are fake just by touching them, but to be safe she holds them to the light and checks them with a marker.

"The most thing you want to look for is that the serial numbers," McKinney tells WSAZ. "(They will) always be the same on the fake bill and usually there is some kind of writing that says it's used for prop and prop only."

Kanawha County Deputies have also taken reports about fake money in recent weeks.

But workers like Amelia say she is now making sure that almost every bill that goes in her drawer, is checked.

"It's disappointing a little bit to see what's happening and coming around here," said King. "It's the bad apple experiment, you put a bad apple in there and then everything get's ruined."

Mason Police Department asks that anyone who comes in contact with a counterfeit bill, to report it to the police department.

