Massive fire near Thankful Hearts Food Pantry in Pikeville

Fire crews are working to get a fire under control Wednesday afternoon at the Thankful Hearts Food Pantry in Pikeville.

Trailers full of supplies caught fire and officials say flames are now threatening the building.

A trailer that contained summer meal program supplies has been destroyed.

Organizers urge anyone who can help with donations to contact them.

Officials say they were cleaning up the site for inspections and their burn got out of hand.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

