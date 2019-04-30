Massive slip on heavily traveled road in Mingo County

A busy road in Mingo County is slipping off of the side of a cliff, and is now down to one lane near the slip.

The slip is on state Route 49 in Matewan, and there are several warning signs and stop sign leading up to the slip. WSAZ spoke with Katherine Maynard, a Matewan resident who travels the road frequently She says she has watched crews with the Department of Highways fill it in with gravel several times, but it's still slipping.

"You know, it would be scary for it to be your vehicle to slide down in this or slide over this and go down towards the railroad tracks," Maynard said.

There is no room where the road is falling. It drops more than 100 feet to a railroad track.

This road is on the governor's secondary roads list, but the list is for informational purposes. It does not guarantee road work. With bad weather and heavy travel, Maynard says it has gotten significantly worse during the past few months.

When you drive up to the slip, there are warning signs and even a stop sign, but it's hard to see oncoming traffic.

"It's not only a danger in one way, it's dangerous in many ways. It just really needs to be fixed," Maynard said.

And most of all, Maynard is worried for the children who ride the school bus every day that passes over the slip.

"Are they going to make it home safe? Is this whole road going to slide out and that school bus be over there on those tracks or this hole? You know it only takes one tire."

We reached out to DOH officials to see if there are any plans for possible road work here in the future, but we are still waiting to hear back.

