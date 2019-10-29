Master Dance Classes at Marshall University

Donald Laney of the West Virginia Dance Company and Deborah Novak, the Artistic Director of Dance at Marshall University, were in Studio 3 to talk about Master Dance classes at the University this weekend.

On Sunday, November 3rd, dancers aged 11-13 will have class from 1:30-3:30 p.m. with Donald. Dancers aged 14 and up will have class from 3:30-5 p.m. with Deborah.

The cost is $20 and you can pay at the door.

The reserve a spot, you can email Deborah Novak at novak1@marshal.edu