Matewan to Williamson: Mingo County residents concerned about floodwater

High waters on Thursday rushed through parts of Mingo County, taking debris and trash along with it. Houses line the banks of creeks, and residents worry the water will spill over the creek edge.

The Tug Fork River was the biggest concern from Matewan to Williamson, according to residents of Delbarton. The creeks that fed into the river ran across roads, but the Tug Fork River flooded roads north of the area -- leaving residents to wonder if the floodwaters were coming their way.

Donald McCoy, owner of the Hatfield McCoy Inn and Wingos Grill, said he owns a few properties along the river.

"It would destroy everything we own," McCoy said. "I mean, we own four properties here in the town of Matewan."

Previous floods in the area have left its residents wary of the wall that was put up around the Tug Fork River to protect them.

"We're not sure what the floodwall may protect," McCoy said. "If it does, it's never been put to the test."

McCoy also owns several motorcycles and 50 acres of property in Kentucky. He says he keeps checking his properties to see if they have been flooded.

Floodwaters, according to the National Weather Service, are still considered at minor levels -- around 27 feet. Normal water levels are under 25 feet at the Tug Fork River in the Williamson area.

"Water is definitely a concern in this town," said McCoy, a business owner concerned for the property he works hard to protect.