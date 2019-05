Following an objection, Country House wins 145th running of the Kentucky Derby

Maximum Security crossed the finish line first, but following a nearly 20 minute objection, one of the Kentucky Derby favorites to win was disqualified.

We will update this story with more from Louisville when information comes in.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

5/4/2019 6:55:14 PM (GMT -4:00)