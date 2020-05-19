May 19 deadline to register for W.Va. June primary

Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in West Virginia’s rescheduled June 9 primary election.

Secretary of State Mac Warner said in a statement last week that eligible voters have the option of casting their ballots in-person on election day, during a 10-day early voting period or through the expanded use of the excused absentee ballot process due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Certain eligible voters can also vote through electronic absentee voting.

Warner says more than 220,000 voters or 18% of all registered voters in the state have requested absentee ballots this year.

Eligible voters can register to vote online, in person or by mail.