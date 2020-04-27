Mayor Goodwin launches new program to reach out to Charleston citizens

A new initiative was launched from Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin's office Monday afternoon.

In the Connect Charleston program, Mayor Goodwin will call residents of the city to check in and answer any questions they may have.

Connect Charleston is an alternative solution to the Charleston Walks program initially announced at Goodwin's State of the City address.

"Our job is to make sure that we get the support right to the people. So, this is a very proactive program. We couldn't do Charleston Walks because we can't go door to door, certainly that's my preference of connecting with folks. But, this is the next best way to do that," Goodwin said.

Mayor Goodwin noted that Charleston residents may receive a call from 304-348-8174. It is not a scam from that number, and the Mayor's Office will not ask anyone for donations or personal information.