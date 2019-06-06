Mayor frustrated police officer takes other job after training was paid for

Officers leaving for better pay is an issue small police departments all across our region deal with.

One mayor is especially frustrated after he says his town paid for a young officer's training, only for that officer to immediately leave for another job.

"It's just hard to compete," Hamlin Mayor David Adkins told WSAZ. "It's the pay. We can't compete with other municipalities or cities because we don't have the funds."

Adkins says the town of Hamlin just paid nearly $10,000 for a young officer to go through straining at the academy.

"Ten grand is a lot of money for a little town like this," the mayor said. "Then after he got out of the academy, we had to buy him a new uniform because he lost so much weight where he got in shape."

Mayor Adkins says just a couple weeks after graduating, that officer took a better paying job with the Milton Police Department.

"He's going to make a real officer," Adkins said. "He really is. That's really what bothered us about it, because we need someone, and he's from Hamlin and knows everybody, so that's really what hurt us more than anything, that he knows everything going on here."

Adkins says the Milton police chief lives in Hamlin, and the Lincoln Journal reports he not only attended the academy graduation, but also the graduation celebration for the officer in question.

Mayor Adkins says the Milton police chief and mayor agreed to compensate Hamlin the money that was spent to train that officer at the academy.

"That's a good gesture," Adkins said.

Mayor Adkins says he doesn't begrudge anyone trying to make more money, but it's frustrating struggling to afford to keep good officers around.

"The whole state is short on officers," he said. "That's why everybody is trying to grab them up, because there are just not enough."

The mayor says next time they send an officer to the academy, they'll likely make a stipulation in a contract to prevent them from leaving so quickly.

The officer in question declined to comment.

