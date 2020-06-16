Mayor of Richwood indicted on felony charges

Richwood Mayor Chris Drennen has been indicted on three felony charges Monday afternoon.

Drennen is charged with two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses and one count of fraudulent schemes.

The indictment says Drennen "unlawfully, intentionally, knowingly, willfully and feloniously" obtained money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the citizens of Richwood and the Municipality of Richwood during the floods of 2016.

According to the indictment, Drennen worked as a recorder for the city of Richwood where she paid herself extra money for working on a flood recovery team called the Incident Command Team. Drennen is accused of claiming extra money for herself a month before the team was formed as well as months after the team was disbanded, according to the indictment.

The indictment says, "Drennen and the Incident Command Team's excessive payments to themselves and their family members inhibited the City of Richwood from recovering from the flood to the benefit of herself and others."