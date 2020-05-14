Mayor offers festival tables, tents to help restaurants

The city of Spencer is offering up picnic tables and tents normally used for its Black Walnut Festival for restaurants to use as outdoor dining space.

Mayor Terry Williams started calling restaurants about his idea when Gov. Jim Justice first reopened outdoor dining space at restaurants.

Williams said no one was interested in the tables at first with all the rain the area had received recently, but owners began to take him up on the offer when he offered the tents as cover.

"They are just starting to reopen," Williams said. "We are doing what we can to help business a little bit. They have been through a lot, and it has been a tough time."

Williams said the first tent and tables was installed outside the Spencer Pizza Hut on Wednesday afternoon. The tables are spaced 6 feet apart, there are arrows on the ground to provide one-way travel through the tent, and lights are hung on the roof so people can dine in the evening.

"People need a break here and there from being in their home," Pizza Hut manager Amy Laxton said. "We see them a lot coming through our drive-thru, and instead of seeing them sit in their car and eat, it’s nice to be able to see them come out and eat."

Laxton said multiple groups of customers have used the tent on its first day. Some picked up food at the drive-thru window then took a seat, others went inside to order then waited outside for the food to be brought out to them via the contactless pickup table.

"As soon as we see a table leave, we go out there immediately and sanitize the table and the seating and whatnot just to make sure it is extra safe," Laxton said. "Of course, we have our gloves and masks on, and make sure people are following the rules that they stay six feet apart and they don’t communicate with each other and don’t move the tables around or put more than six people at a table."

Williams said other restaurants across Spencer will soon be getting the outdoor seating option. This allows restaurants to serve customers now and increase their capacity once limited indoor seating is allowed next week.

One of the businesses hoping to get a tent with tables is Legacy Market. The store has been closed since mid-March due to the pandemic and plans to reopen Monday. It only has two small tables and chairs outside on its patio, and owner Jeremy Eastman believes the addition of more seating would be very beneficial to local stores.

"I think that will help bring traffic in and give customers a place to sit," Eastman said. "Businesses are getting open back in town, so that would be awesome.

Mayor Williams said there are discussions held every day about the possibility of holding the Black Walnut Festival this year, but the city has more than enough tables to provide to restaurants and still host the event. He said restaurants can keep the setups into the late summer or early fall if social distancing restrictions remain in place.

Any restaurant wanting to borrow picnic tables can call Spencer City Hall at 304-927-1640.