McConnell blasts House impeachment, pledges Senate action

The top Senate Republican is denouncing the House impeachment of President Donald Trump and reassuring the president's supporters that "moments like this are why the United States Senate exists."

Sen. Mitch McConnell, in remarks prepared for a Thursday floor speech, accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of being afraid to send "their shoddy work product to the Senate."

Pelosi threw uncertainty into the impeachment process late Wednesday by refusing to say when she would send two impeachment articles to the Senate for a trial.

The House impeached Trump on two charges: abusing his power and obstructing Congress-stemming from his pressure on Ukraine to announce investigations of his political rival as he withheld U.S. aid.

