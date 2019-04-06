McDonald's to hire 200 employees around Tri-State

McDonald's is hoping to put 200 people across the tristate to work during interview sessions in April.

Officials with McDonald's of Ashland, Kentucky and Huntington, West Virginia say various positions are available at 16 different locations.

The events will take place at Ashland and Huntington McDonald's locations on Thursday, April 11 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, April 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They say during any of the times applicants can submit an application and speak to managers.

McDonald's says they provide a multitude of benefits including 401K, paid vacations, uniforms, insurance, college tuition assistance programs and more.