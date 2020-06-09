McDonald’s seeking to hire nearly 400 employees in our region immediately

Nearly 400 positions are up for grabs at McDonald’s restaurants in Huntington and Charleston, the fast food chain announced Tuesday.

The company says restaurant employees will have a chance to learn transferable skills while on the job, such as teamwork, customer service and responsibility, as well as the chance to further their education.

McDonald’s provides a signature education and career advising program. Employees who work at least 15 hours a week are eligible for the program after 90 days of employment.

The ATO program allows employees to earn a high school diploma, receive $2,500 in upfront college tuition assistance, access free education and career advising services or learn English as a second language.

To learn more or apply click here.

