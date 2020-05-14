Meat prices go up as production struggles

When you walk into FoodFair, you'll see many changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- both around the store, and on your receipt.

FoodFair CEO Tim Forth says social distancing is forcing meat companies into less production, which is raising the price. (John Lowe/WSAZ)

“You'd have to go back to the 70s to see this type of issue with supply and demand,” FoodFair CEO Tim Forth said. “But I have never seen anything to rival what we are seeing today.”

Forth has been involved with the company for decades and is now seeing shortages of a different kind.

“We do not have a shortage of beef, pork, or chicken,” Forth said. “There's plenty of beef, there's plenty of pork, there's plenty of chicken. What we have is a production problem and it is brought on by COVID, no question.”

Production line workers that usually work side-by-side are now being forced to social distance, leading to less workers on the production line and less meat being shipped to grocery stores all over the country.

“We think we might be hitting the peak,” Forth said. “We're not sure. Today, we are paying more than double what we were retailing product for just a few weeks ago.”

With less supply and an unstable demand base due to the temporary closure of some restaurants, some meat companies are struggling to find solid footing when it comes to how much product to supply.

“The bottom line is nobody's gouging,” Forth said. “It's all supply and demand, and we need the customer to just be patient with us.”

While it's an uncertain time for both producers and consumers, he believes that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“I'm optimistic that this will be a short-term thing,” Forth said.

Forth says that even though meat prices are rising, prices on some other groceries are going down, including milk.