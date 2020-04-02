Medical Center reports positive COVID-19 test results among staff

As more cases of COVID-19 pop up across the tri-state, a medical center in our region says it is also seeing positive test results among its team.

King's Daughters Medical Center says it is following all of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines related to self-isolation, quarantine, time off from work, and follow-up testing.

Health officials say they are informing those who may have been exposed.

"We consider this a war. And we plan to organize our "soldiers" accordingly," said Kristie Whitlatch, the President & CEO of King's Daughters. "Some providers and team members will be deployed to the front, some will be held in reserve at home until we need reinforcements. I've asked our physician across all specialties to develop a plan to ensure that we have adequate resources in their specialties for the long haul."

Officials say it is more important than ever to limit visitors and other foot traffic in healthcare facilities, including the no visitor restriction at Kingsbrook Lifecare Center.

King's Daughters leaders say they know the medical center will continue to see more positive test results. They are asking the public to please remember if you are sick you must stay home. If you need advice or would like to schedule a telehealth visit, please call the Care 24/7 line at (606) 408-8999.

