Medical officials give advice as summer heats up

As the summer heats up, medical officials say it's important you and your family don't heat up too much with it.

“Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are very serious conditions, they're not to be taken lightly,” said Holzer Urgent Care physician Renuka Kandula.

With feels-like temperatures across our region starting to top out in the mid- to upper 90s, health experts say it's time to start wearing sunscreen and staying well hydrated, something Kandula says is very important for those beginning to take part in athletics.

“Even younger individuals who play sports, if they are not acclimatized, if they're not to trying to warm themselves up to the temperature, they can go into heat exhaustion and heat strokes,” Kandula said. “That's one of the biggest risks with athletes.”

The risk is even stronger for those who are under the age of 4 or over the age of 65.

Pleasant Valley Hospital family medicine physician Jessica Wilson says it's important to safely stick together to observe overheating symptoms.

“Use a buddy system. Anybody in those high-risk groups, make sure you're following them and checking up on them every couple of hours, especially on those hot days,” Wilson said.

Medical officials say if you wear a face mask to protect yourself from COVID-19, you're recommended to wear a mask that is made from a material that breathes, all while maintaining social distancing.