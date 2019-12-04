Meet Ammo: South Point Police's certified drug K-9

After more than 20 years without a police dog, the South Point Police Department has a K-9 member on the force.

Ammo, a 1-year-old German Shepherd, is working to get drugs off the streets in South Point, Ohio.

Ammo, a 1-year-old German Shepherd, just passed his certification to become a drug dog. This is his first week working since passing the certification.

"It's a necessity in today's police world," said Patrolman Jordan Reyes, Ammo's handler. "He's a walking tool that all of us can use."

Ammo's sole purpose is to detect narcotics, including marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine. Patrolman Reyes says he will be a vital tool in helping get drugs off the streets.

He is certified to search through both buildings and vehicles, able to not just detect the drugs, but also able to pinpoint exactly where they are.

Reyes says the dog will allow them to reach places that are typically hard for people to access.

"I think he will make a huge difference," Reyes said. "He will do good work."

Patrolman Reyes says there have been many instances where he needed a K-9 but had to call an outside agency or an agency that is minutes away.

"It's nice to have our own now, and we get to use him at our discretion," Reyes said. "If we can take our policing an extra step further to get the bad guy off the street, then absolutely I think he is necessary."

Reyes says they make look at getting Ammo certified in other areas like apprehension and tracking in the future.