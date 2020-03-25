Meet the new Cadbury Bunny: He’s a dog named Lt. Dan

This year’s Cadbury Bunny is … a dog.

For becoming the latest Cadbury Bunny, Lt. Dan got some cute pink ears and his owners took home $5,000. (Source: Cadbury, CNN)

A two-legged coonhound named Lt. Dan is the winner of the Cadbury Bunny contest and will appear in the company’s 2020 Easter commercial.

He’s named after Gary Sinise's character in “Forrest Gump” who lost his legs in the Vietnam War.

The pup’s legs and tail were severely deformed and had to be amputated. He has some wheels that help him get around.

“Lieutenant Dan was born different, but hasn’t let that slow him down!” Cadbury’s website said. “He has a joy for life that is infectious and inspiring!”