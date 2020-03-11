Meeting called in St. Albans about sober living home

Sober living homes have become a reality for most people. Just last week, WSAZ investigated sober living homes in Ashland and Huntington -- seeing how they were impacting the community.

St. Albans Mayor Scott James held a meeting Tuesday night to address concerns about a new sober living home in the city.

WSAZ also found that last week that neighbors in St. Albans learned about a sober living home in their city.

"If this place wasn't here I don't know where I'd be," said David Daniels, who has been living in the St. Albans sober living home since it opened, six weeks ago. "I'd probably be dead and I know other participants feel the same way."

Daniels is one of six people currently living inside the home on Grant Avenue. Pastor Larry Wood, with Ten-Up Ministries Church that also runs the program, says 10 people can live in the house. It is 24-hour surveillance and has a security system.

"If they so much as raise a bedroom window, the alarms will sound," Wood said. "The neighborhood is safe, they couldn't be no safer."

Wood says the curfew for the home is 10 p.m. and from midnight to 6 a.m. the house is on lockdown.

But neighbors like Ann Williams say she is on the fence about the idea of a home that close across the road from her doorstep.

"While I understand they don't want to hear negativity from the neighbors, they have to understand that this is typically not something we are used to having in our neighborhood," Williams said.

Williams was one of many community members who attended a special meeting Tuesday night to address concerns about the home.

"I hate that it took us a month and a half of them being in the home for us to have a chance to sit down and learn a little bit about the program and the people living the program everyday," she said.

But Mayor Scott James says the house is protected by federal house regulation laws. Sober living homes don't have to inform the city or neighbors about their location and operation.

"We'll do whatever we have to to set these peoples fears or concerns on the right track," Daniels said. "I understand the stigmas that come with addiction, but hopefully we can get that worked out."

After the meeting, Williams said it's just going to take some time for she and her neighbors to get used to the program but she's staying positive about it now.

"We haven't had any issues, no complaints so far about the house. It's been quiet, so I'm hopeful," Williams said.

