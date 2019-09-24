Meeting with Hungarians leads to hundreds of new W.Va. jobs

Hundreds of jobs are expected to come to West Virginia following a meeting between West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and a delegation of leaders from the European nation of Hungary.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice welcomes Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó to Charleston.

It's all part of an effort to increase energy and defense security led by Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó.

"West Virginia has broken the record of economic growth just like Hungary did," Szijjártó said. "It has broken the record of employment just like Hungary did, it has broken the record of export just like Hungary did."

Justice was coy about making any definitive statements about the memorandum of understanding creating jobs. Szijjártó quickly jumped in and said Hungarian companies are serious about opening facilities in West Virginia. He said that the first phase of the project will result in about 200 jobs at a large site within a one-hour drive of Charleston.

"I am a business guy, first and foremost," Justice said. "I want to do anything we can to bring people to this state to create jobs because once they get a taste of West Virginia, they are going to live it as much as I love it."

The link between West Virginia and Hungary goes well beyond the economic growth in recent years. Hungarians came and worked in West Virginia coal mines throughout the 1900s, bringing Hungarian heritage to the region, Szijjártó said.

Hungary has seen large economic growth over the past decade and is now looking toward technology and chemicals to sustain higher profits. Szijjártó said West Virginia is very similar to Hungary, and its natural resources provides great partnership opportunities.

"We try to emphasize the investment climate and business opportunities we can offer to companies and investors coming to Hungary," Szijjártó said. "The lowest tax rates of Europe are to be found in Hungary, very business-oriented and business-friendly climate."