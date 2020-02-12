Mega Millions ticket worth $1 Million sold in West Virginia

A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold in Point Pleasant.

According to West Virginia Lottery, it was sold at the Camp Conley Mart for the Tuesday drawing.

The winning numbers are 4-6-32-52-64 with a Mega Ball number of 6. The Megaplier was 2X.

The ticket matched five numbers and missed the gold Mega Ball number.

The winner has not come forward.

West Virginia lottery says the winner or winners are encouraged to sign the back of the ticket and contact them at 304-558-0500.

There was one jackpot winning ticket that was sold in New Jersey.

The next Mega Millions drawing is on Valentine's Day.

