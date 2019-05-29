Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million sold in West Virginia

A Mega Millions ticket worth $2 Million was sold at the Pilot Flying J in Sutton, West Virginia.

The ticket matched five numbers and only missed the Mega Ball number from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing.

The winner also paid an extra dollar for the Megaplier option which doubled their prize from $1 million to $2 million.

Mega Millions drawings are conducted every Tuesday and Friday. Tickets cost $2 and the Megaplier option can be added for an additional $1.

The winner is advised to sign the back of the ticket immediately and contact the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for information on how to claim.

