Meigs County corrections officer sentenced to prison for sex charges

Ohio Attorney General David Yost announced Thursday that former Meigs County corrections officer Larry Tucker has been sentenced to 20 and a half years in prison for numerous sex charges.

“He deserves every day of this sentence,” Yost said in a statement. “I presume that he knows how to pick out an orange jumpsuit that fits.”

Tucker worked as a corrections officer at the Middleport Jail and as a Meigs County Common Pleas Court probation officer between January 2011 and November 2017 when he sexually assaulted or attempted to sexually assault 12 difference inmates and probationers.

In May 2019, Tucker was found guilty of six counts of kidnapping, five counts of sexual battery, five counts of attempted sexual battery, four counts of gross sectional imposition and one count of soliciting, attempting to compel prostitution and theft in office.