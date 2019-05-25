Meigs County man charged with murder

Deputies in Athens County have charged a man from Meigs County for murder after they say another man was found shot to death.

Andy Doczi, 37, from Middleport, is facing aggravated murder charges in the death of Andrew T. Everett, 37, from Shade, Ohio.

Deputies tell WSAZ, Everett was found dead Thursday morning outside a home in Athens County. They say he had been shot in the head.

Sheriff Rodney Smith says a swift investigation lead them to Doczi.

Smith says Doczi admitted to pointing a gun at Everett and firing a single shot. Doczi then took investigators to a wooded area in Meigs County where he had ditched the weapon.

Doczi is being held at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on a $1 million bond.