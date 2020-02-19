Meigs County officials warn of phone scammers

For people all over the region, phone scams are nothing new, but residents in Meigs County might have to be a little more wary.

For the past several days, people in that part of southeastern Ohio have been receiving very convincing scam calls, showing up on caller IDs as the Meigs County Commissioner’s office, Meigs County Common Pleas Court and even the sheriff's office.

“For the most part, people feel like ... especially if it's being represented as a government office ... well they think this has to be true,” Meigs County Commissioner Randy Smith said.

According to county officials, these calls have been asking people for everything from bank account information to Social Security numbers.

Making matters worse, any fraud claims have to be deferred to law enforcement and with no callback number to refer to, it makes tracking the scammers down that much more difficult for local investigators.

“They're busy all day, every day,” Smith said. “They're out there fighting the good fight and you throw a complaint at them that somebody's getting a fraudulent phone call. You can't even trace the call.”

Meigs County officials say that if you receive one of these phone calls, hang up and call back before giving out any information. They also say that the company they use for their phones, Frontier, has no way of blocking that kind of scam.

Commissioners say they have filed a complaint with the FCC and the Ohio Attorney General's Office.