Meigs County park closed to maintain social distancing

A park in the Rutland community of Meigs County is closed until further notice as a precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rutland Mayor Tyler Eblin tells WSAZ the closure at Jim Vennari Park is directed as part of a public health measure to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“I understand any disappointment or inconvenience related to these measures,” said Eblin. “However, such measures are each crucial during such an unprecedented time to safeguard our well-being.”

No cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Meigs County, and Eblin says he hopes measures like this can keep cases in the area at bay.

“The community is also advised to obey the Stay-at-Home Order and only leave their places of residence for health and safety, necessary supplies and services, outdoor activity and exercise, essential work, and caring for others. By doing so, an individual is saving lives.” Eblin said in a statement.

The closure comes as other parks around our region including in Barboursville and Ashland have also closed to stop the spread of the virus.