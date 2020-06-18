Advertisement

Child hit by car while riding bicycle in Meigs County, Ohio

(WSAZ)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A child riding a bike was hit by a car Tuesday night at the intersection of Page and Park streets in Middleport and airlifted to the hospital for his injuries.

Middleport Police Chief Bruce Swift said the injured boy is 9 years old. As of Wednesday night, he was in stable condition with a fractured leg.

Swift said it appears the driver was not at fault, saying the investigation shows the boy was going too fast down a hill.

The chief says he is awaiting further investigation and witness statements.

Brian Arthurs, who witnessed the accident, lives next to the intersection where the child was hit.

"He got hit pretty hard," Arthurs said.

Arthurs says he was taking out trash at the time, and watched helplessly as the whole thing happened.

“Bout that time he started screaming and stuff that it hurt and I was just holding his hand to keep him from moving too much, and I told him to squeeze my hand if it was too bad and he was,” Arthurs said.

He held the boy in his arms as he waited for help to arrive.

“The kid went down on the concrete, he got pretty cut up. He got a bunch of skin missing from his face and hands,” Arthurs said. “His leg hurt, and an off-duty paramedic came over to check out his leg."

Tyler Giokey lives in the same neighborhood. He was riding his bike just a street over at the time. His grandmother says there are always cars driving through and she worries about Tyler's safety.

“I was with one of my friends and I was right down the street near Valley Lumber. All I heard was like ... if you ever heard a car crash, it sounds like metal hitting a car,” Giokey said.

Throughout the entire time, Arthurs never left the injured child’s side.

"He was laying on me, while sitting on the ground behind me. They laid him down then took him on the gurney and then they took off," Arthurs said.

Latest News

Homepage

Show Your Mask Documentary

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
Photographer Malcom Wilson takes photographs of Eastern Kentuckians wearing face masks.

News

Outdoor school facilities can reopen in Kanawha County

Updated: 1 hours ago
The facilities were closed earlier this year to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

News

Beshear signs proclamation recognizing Juneteenth in Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristen Bentley
Beshear added he will have to ask the state legislature to recognize Juneteenth as an official state holiday.

News

More COVID-19 cases reported in W.Va.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristen Bentley
A total of 2,418 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in West Virginia.

News

Programs aim to prevent COVID-related evictions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Housing assistance programs run by the Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority have adapted to assist hundreds of people who lost their jobs during this difficult time.

Latest News

WSAZ Investigates

WSAZ INVESTIGATES | Man protests Suddenlink

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
After our initial story about issues surrounding Suddenlink aired several weeks ago, we’ve heard from dozens of viewers, each sharing their experience with the company.

News

Facebook removes Trump ads with symbols once used by Nazis

Updated: 3 hours ago
By ERIC TUCKER and BARBARA ORTUTAY Associated Press | Posted: Thu 4:32 PM, Jun 18, 2020 | Updated: Thu 4:34 PM, Jun 18, 2020

News

Summer program helps businesses in Gallia County

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Gallia County Department of Job and Family Services is offering a program to allow small businesses some extra help this summer.

News

Body found inside of motel room identified

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Deputies say the body found inside of a room at the Budget Host Inn in Malden has been identified as Royce Edwin Daugherty Jr., 59, of Sissonville, West Virginia.

News

Additional flight coming to Yeager Airport

Updated: 3 hours ago
Yeager Airport adds additional flight.

News

COVID-19 case in Logan County linked to popular vacation spot

Updated: 3 hours ago
Myrtle Beach travel is linked to another COVID-19 case.