Child hit by car while riding bicycle in Meigs County, Ohio

A child riding a bike was hit by a car Tuesday night at the intersection of Page and Park streets in Middleport, Ohio, and airlifted to the hospital for his injuries.

Middleport Police Chief Bruce Swift said the injured boy is 9 years old. As of Wednesday night, he was in stable condition with a fractured leg.

Swift said it appears the driver was not at fault, saying the investigation shows the boy was going too fast down a hill.

The chief says he is awaiting further investigation and witness statements.

Brian Arthurs, who witnessed the accident, lives next to the intersection where the child was hit.

"He got hit pretty hard," Arthurs said.

Arthurs says he was taking out trash at the time, and watched helplessly as the whole thing happened.

“Bout that time he started screaming and stuff that it hurt and I was just holding his hand to keep him from moving too much, and I told him to squeeze my hand if it was too bad and he was,” Arthurs said.

He held the boy in his arms as he waited for help to arrive.

“The kid went down on the concrete, he got pretty cut up. He got a bunch of skin missing from his face and hands,” Arthurs said. “His leg hurt, and an off-duty paramedic came over to check out his leg."

Tyler Giokey lives in the same neighborhood. He was riding his bike just a street over at the time. His grandmother says there are always cars driving through and she worries about Tyler's safety.

“I was with one of my friends and I was right down the street near Valley Lumber. All I heard was like ... if you ever heard a car crash, it sounds like metal hitting a car,” Giokey said.

Throughout the entire time, Arthurs never left the injured child’s side.

"He was laying on me, while sitting on the ground behind me. They laid him down then took him on the gurney and then they took off," Arthurs said.