Recipe for Melanie Shafer's Pumpkin Muffins

Melanie Shafer's Pumpkin Muffins.

1 ½ cup of flour

½ cup of sugar

2 tsp of baking powder

½ tsp of salt

½ tsp of cinnamon

½ tsp of nutmeg

½ cup of milk

½ cup of pumpkin

1 egg

Preheat oven to 400°. Grease bottom of 12 muffin cups. Mix all ingredients just until flour is moist. Batter should be lumpy. Fill muffin cups 2/3 full. Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon sugar over each muffin. Bake 18 to 20 minutes.