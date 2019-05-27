Memorial Day 5K walk/run helps raise scholarship funds

More than 100 runners participated Monday in a 5K walk/run in Nitro that had a dual purpose.

The Appalachian Timing Group put together the first ever run in less than two weeks as a way to honor veterans. The group is also using the event as a way to help graduating high school seniors.

Proceeds from the race entry fee will go to offer scholarships.

"When I was in high school, I was the top of my class, and I got no scholarships at all,” said Ricky Campbell, who's with the Appalachian Timing Group. “So, I know exactly how it feels to go to college and have to pay your way through it.”

Proceeds from the run will help seniors at Nitro and St. Albans high schools.

