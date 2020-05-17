Memorial held in honor of a teenager after his sudden death

Hundreds of people came out to support the family and celebrate the short life of Will Washburn who died on April 27, 2020.

Friends and family showed at Liberty Square in Hurricane for a socially distant memorial for the 14-year-old who went to Hurricane Middle School.

Washburn's closest friend Brayden Whittington shared memories as teammates, the wins, the losses and the life of his best friend.

"It's a sad day to hear everyone speak but its a great day to honor will everyone coming out the whole community from Ripley, Hurricane, Winfeild," said Whittington. "It's a lot of love for will and his family its amazing."

Will Washburn was a basketball star, he was captain of the team at Hurricane Middle, but it was off the court where he touched the most lives.

"And it didn't matter who he was or what he was doing he would always make a point to stop and walk up to our family and just say hello," said family friend, Carey Shamblin.

Speakers said the way the sun was coming out in the parking lot was how coaches, friends and family would remember him.

Whittington said most of all, Washburn made him a better person.

"He made me the better person I am today through leadership-- encouragement to make the right decisions," said Whittington.

Washburn suddenly collapsed while shooting hoops outside of his home. At such a young age, he had found religion, speakers said he was competitive and kind.

Those watching said Will Washburn would leave a lasting impact on everyone in that parking lot and a legacy no one will forget.

"I would tell him thank you for everything he impacted my life so much everything he's ever done for me I tell him thank you and that I love him forever," said Whittington.