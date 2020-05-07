Memorial planned for Will Washburn

A memorial will take place Saturday, May 16, in Putnam County for community members to pay tribute to a local middle school student who recently passed away.

Hurricane Middle School student Will Washburn collapsed at home while playing basketball and died due to an unexpected cardiac issue on April 27.

The memorial is planned to begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at Liberty Square in Putnam County.

Organizers say attendees must stay in their cars. There will be a stage set up in the parking lot for speakers and family.

Expected speakers include Will's sister, coaches, teachers and a classmate.

The memorial will be broadcast on a local radio station in case attendees are too far from the stage. It will also be live on Facebook.

There will be an option to drive by Will's family after the service to pay condolences.